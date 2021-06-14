Suga Cabinet to Face No-Confidence Motion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other opposition parties agreed at a meeting Monday to submit a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet on Tuesday.

The move came after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party rejected the opposition parties' demand for a three-month extension of the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, scheduled to end Wednesday.

It will be the first time since June 2019 for a no-confidence motion against a cabinet to be submitted.

"We feel no sense of duty (from Suga) as prime minister to protect the people's lives and livelihoods from the biggest crisis since the end of World War II," CDP leader Yukio Edano told reporters, apparently referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

Suga told reporters in Cornwall, southwestern England, on Sunday that he would consider the possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives for a general election after his cabinet faces any no-confidence motion.

