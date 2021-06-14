Japanese Composer Asei Kobayashi Dies at 88

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Asei Kobayashi, the Japanese composer who created popular songs such as "Kita no Yado Kara," died of heart failure on May 30. He was 88.

Kobayashi, a Tokyo native, was first in the spotlight in 1961 for creating advertising jingles for apparel maker Renown Inc. His famous jingles also included those for sake maker Ozeki Co. and electronics firm Hitachi Ltd. <6501>.

Kita No Yado Kara, an "enka" traditional Japanese ballad he created for singer Harumi Miyako, won the Japan Record Award in 1976.

He was also known for making music for television anime series, including "Okami Shonen Ken" (Ken the Wolf Boy), "Kagaku Ninja-Tai Gatchaman" (Science Ninja Team Gatchaman) and "Maho Tsukai Sally" (Sally the Witch).

His song "Pin Pon Pan Taiso," created for a children's TV show in 1972, became a smash hit, selling over two million copies.

