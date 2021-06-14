Japan Daily Coronavirus Tally Slips below 1,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 936 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the first daily tally below 1,000 since March 22.

The country had 60 new COVID-19 fatalities. The number of severely ill patients fell by three from Sunday to 849, the health ministry said.

Tokyo confirmed 209 new coronavirus cases, down by 26 from a week before. Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 57 new cases, down by 15.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo dropped 10 pct from a week before to 380.4, the metropolitan government said.

The number of patients with severe symptoms in the capital, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, stood at 46.

