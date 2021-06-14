Online Suicide Instigation Reports Up 64 Pct in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of reports of online information about suicide instigation in Japan in 2020 increased 64 pct from a year before to 4,329, an organization commissioned by the National Police Agency said Monday.

Reflecting the novel coronavirus epidemic, the number of suicides rose for the first time in 11 years in 2020, and related information on the internet has increased as well, according to the Internet Hotline Center, which monitors illegal and harmful online information for the agency.

The center requested internet service providers and website administrators to delete the reported content, but only 1,733 items, or about 40 pct of the total, were removed.

Most of the reports came from private cyberpatrollers commissioned by the NPA.

Meanwhile, the total number of reports of illegal and harmful information jumped 68 pct from the previous year to 395,732, led by a sharp increase in reports about obscene images and illegal drugs.

