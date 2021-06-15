No-Confidence Motion Submitted against Suga Cabinet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other opposition parties jointly introduced a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet on Tuesday morning.

By submitting the motion to the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the opposition clarified an adversarial stand against the Suga cabinet ahead of the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election in July and the Lower House election to be held by autumn.

The three other opposition parties are the Japanese Communist Party, the Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party.

Suga told Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to vote down the motion quietly. The prime minister is expected to avoid dissolving the Lower House for a general election during the current Diet session through Wednesday.

The motion came after the LDP rejected the opposition side's request to extend the ongoing ordinary Diet session by three months.

