IOC's Coates Arrives in Japan for Final Preparations

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--John Coates, chair of the International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, arrived in Japan on Tuesday.

The IOC executive will hold final-stage discussions with officials of the Tokyo Games organizing committee and others ahead of the July 23 start of the Olympics in the Japanese capital.

Coates will undergo a three-day quarantine upon his arrival and face restrictions on area of his movement through the 14th day of his stay in Japan.

IOC President Thomas Bach plans to visit Japan in mid-July.

