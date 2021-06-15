SDF-Run Vaccination Venues to Accept Younger People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Defense Ministry said Tuesday that it will lower the minimum age for vaccinations at venues run by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo and Osaka to 18 from the current 65, starting Thursday.

The ministry hopes to utilize the venues' inoculation capabilities as many reservation slots remain unfilled for a period through June 27.

It will start accepting reservations from those aged between 18 and 64 online at midnight on Tuesday (3 p.m. GMT) and on the phone at 7 a.m. Wednesday. The venues use Moderna Inc.'s vaccine.

The ministry made vaccinations at the venues in the Japanese capital and the western city available for people throughout the country on Thursday and started accepting reservations on the phone on Saturday.

On Monday, the ministry started utilizing open slots at the venues to vaccinate government workers who are working on crisis management tasks, such as SDF members.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]