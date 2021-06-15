Vaccinations at SDF-Run Venues to Cover Younger People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Defense Ministry is planning to lower the age of people eligible for vaccinations at venues run by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo and Osaka to cover those aged 64 or under as early as this week, informed sources said Tuesday.

The ministry hopes to utilize the mass vaccination venues' inoculation capabilities as many reservation slots remain unfilled.

Currently, people aged 65 or over are eligible to receive vaccinations at the venues. The program is expected be expanded to cover younger people with vaccination tickets.

The expansion will be formally decided on Tuesday afternoon, according to the sources.

Reflecting fewer-than-expected reservations, the ministry made vaccinations at the venues in the Japanese capital and the western Japan city available for people throughout the country on Thursday. The ministry also started accepting reservations on the phone from Saturday.

