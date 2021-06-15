Traffic Deaths in Japan Hit Record Low in 2020: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The number of deaths caused by traffic accidents in Japan in 2020 fell by 376 from the previous year to 2,839, marking a record low since the current statistics began in 1948, a government report showed Tuesday.

The number of traffic deaths has stayed at low levels since April 2020, when novel coronavirus infections began to spread in the country, according to the annual government white paper on traffic safety, adopted at the day's cabinet meeting.

As automobile driving distances dropped sharply during the same period, the low death toll is likely to be a result of many people staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Cabinet Office official said.

The total number of traffic accidents and that of people injured in traffic accidents both declined for the 16th straight year, the white paper said.

Meanwhile, of the total traffic deaths, those of people aged 65 or older accounted for 56.2 pct, the highest since 1966.

