Japan Govt Spells Out COVID-19 Measures for Foreign Residents

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it will ensure that coronavirus vaccination notices are sent without fail to foreign nationals living in the country and promote multilingual COVID-19 consultation services via the phone.

The measures were spelled out in the government's comprehensive policy for the acceptance of and coexistence with foreign workers, revised on Tuesday.

The revised policy said that new preferential measures will be implemented for businesses that provide a privacy-aware living space with infection prevention measures for foreign technical trainees they accept.

The government will also put effort into finding out the whereabouts of foreign residents who do not actually live at their registered addresses.

The comprehensive policy was first drawn up in December 2018 and are revised every year.

