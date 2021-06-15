Japan Govt Not to Investigate Toshiba Scandal: Kajiyama

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama signaled on Tuesday his intention not to investigate alleged interference by his ministry and Toshiba Corp. <6502> in the exercise of voting rights by activist shareholders in the company.

"It's not necessary to check one by one whether (acts of related ministry officials) breached confidentiality," Kajiyama told a news conference.

An investigation report compiled by external lawyers about the scandal said senior ministry officials may have provided information to Toshiba or shareholders in breach of confidentiality under the national civil service law.

Kajiyama also said that he "can't help casting doubt" on what were claimed to be facts in the investigation report, which said that a general meeting of Toshiba shareholders last July was not conducted in a fair manner due to the involvement of the industry ministry.

Toshiba is an "important company for Japan," Kajiyama said, noting that the Japanese electronics and machinery giant operates businesses involving national interests. As such businesses, he cited decommissioning work at the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> as well as the development of cryptography and radar technologies.

