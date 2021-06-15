Japan Lower House Poll Likely to Come after Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The next election for Japan's House of Representatives is now expected to be held in September or later, after the end of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has opted not to dissolve the Lower House during the current regular parliamentary session.

If the sporting events take place as scheduled, in defiance of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the general election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, will likely come after the Paralympics ends on Sept. 5, sources familiar with the situation said. The Olympics is scheduled to be held between July 23 and Aug. 8. The Paralympics is set to start on Aug. 24.

Suga had threatened to dissolve the Lower House in the event of opposition parties submitting a no-confidence motion against his cabinet.

Four opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, on Tuesday morning submitted a no-confidence motion against the Suga cabinet to the Lower House, criticizing the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for rejecting their demand that the current Diet session be extended for three months.

The no-confidence motion was voted down later in the day, and the Diet session is now expected to close on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]