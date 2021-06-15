Japan Reports 1,418 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,418 new COVID-19 cases and 67 new deaths on Tuesday.

The number of severely ill patients fell by 22 from Monday to 827.

Tokyo reported 337 new cases, down by 32 from a week before.

The Japanese capital saw its seven-day average of new cases fall 7.9 pct from a week before to 375.9. It had 45 patients with severe symptoms.

Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, had 87 new cases, the third successive day below 100. It reported 18 new deaths, the second-highest level.

