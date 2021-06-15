Japan Considering Virus Pre-emergency for Populated Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering replacing its ongoing novel coronavirus state of emergency with pre-emergency status for populated areas in Tokyo and other prefectures now under the emergency, which is currently set to end on Sunday, it was learned Tuesday.

The government is expected to make a decision Thursday, including on whether to allow restaurants in such populated areas to resume the serving of alcoholic beverages, informed sources said.

Ahead of the July 23 start of the Tokyo Olympics, the government will also decide whether to relax audience restrictions for large-scale events after the lifting of the state of emergency, after hearing the opinions of experts on Wednesday, the sources said.

Under the state of emergency, the maximum number of spectators is set at the lower of 5,000 or 50 pct of the venue capacity.

As a transitional measure after the lifting of the emergency, the government is considering allowing a maximum of 10,000 spectators if the figure represents 50 pct or less of the capacity, the sources said.

