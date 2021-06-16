Catechin Found to Inactivate Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Catechin, a substance found mainly in green tea, has been confirmed effective in inactivating the novel coronavirus, an in-vitro study by Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine has revealed.

The effect on the whole body cannot be expected as catechin ingested by drinking tea is hardly absorbed into the blood stream. But catechin is expected to help reduce the infectivity of the virus inside the mouth, the university in the western Japan prefecture of Kyoto said Tuesday.

Osamu Matsuda, a professor at the university's graduate school, and others conducted the research jointly with members of the Central Research Institute of major Japanese green tea maker Ito En Ltd. <2593>. The result was published in two European science journals earlier this month.

In the study, tea was added to the saliva of healthy people and the novel coronavirus in vitro, and the virus was inactivated in around 10 seconds. This was because catechin helped prevent the spike protein of the virus from entering human cells by interacting with the protein.

"Drinking tea after keeping it in the mouth for about 10 seconds may help reduce droplet transmission of the virus and group infections," Matsuda said.

