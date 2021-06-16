Japanese Woman Wins 2021 Goldman Environmental Prize

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese environmental activist Kimiko Hirata has been picked as one of the recipients of the 2021 Goldman Environmental Prize for promoting a campaign against the construction of coal-fired power plants.

Hirata, 50, became the third Japanese winner of the award, which honors grassroots environmental activists and is often referred to as the "Nobel Prize for the environment," and the first female recipient from Japan.

The San Francisco-based Goldman Environmental Foundation announced the recipients on Tuesday. Hirata, international director of nonprofit organization Kiko Network, was recognized for successfully reducing a great amount of carbon dioxide emission as a result of her campaign.

The recognition "alone will be invaluable for us in our future activities," Hirata said. "In order to realize a coal phase-out and decarbonized society, big, ambitious actions are necessary, and our efforts from this point on will be even more important."

Hirata is the first Japanese awardee since Hirofumi Yamashita, who received the prize in 1998 for opposing the Isahaya Bay reclamation project in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and putting his efforts into the protection of the natural environment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]