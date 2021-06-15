Japan Upper House Panel OKs Security-Linked Land Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese House of Councillors committee Tuesday approved a bill to regulate the use of land plots that are important for national security, such as areas near Self-Defense Forces bases and remote border islands.

The Cabinet Committee of the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, approved the bill by a majority vote with support from the ruling bloc, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

The bill calls for allowing the government to investigate the names and nationalities of owners of such land slots and buildings as well as the purposes of their use in designated areas.

The legislation was crafted in response to past cases of dubious real estate transactions in Japan by Chinese and South Korean nationals and firms.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party opposed the bill, claiming that it would lead to restrictions on private rights.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]