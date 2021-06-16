Japan Ordinary Diet Session to Close Wednesday Afternoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The 204th regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is set to close on Wednesday afternoon, ending a 150-day run.

During the session, the government and ruling bloc successfully enacted bills sponsored by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, including those for the digitalization of administrative procedures.

Meanwhile, the government came under fire over its responses to the novel coronavirus crisis and scandals related to politics and money. The remaining issues will be discussed at the Diet in autumn or later.

On Wednesday morning, Hiroshi Moriyama, Diet affairs chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and his counterpart of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Jun Azumi, agreed to hear explanations by the government over the ongoing COVID-19 state of emergency, the third of its kind declared in Japan, at meetings of the steering committees of both chambers of the parliament Thursday.

The emergency for Tokyo and nine other prefectures is currently scheduled to expire Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]