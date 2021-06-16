Indian Restaurants Suffer from Variant Strain Naming

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Indian restaurants in Japan are suffering from harmful rumors and discrimination due to the South Asian country's association with a variant coronavirus strain.

The highly infectious variant, often referred to as the Indian strain in Japan, has led some people to link the virus with restaurants serving dishes from the region.

"It pains me, and there is no link between our Indian employees and the variant strain," the head of one curry restaurant that has received discriminatory comments said.

In late May, the World Health Organization announced that it would use Greek letters to refer to variant strains, a change from the standard practice of naming strains after the country in which they were first detected.

The move is aimed at eradicating discrimination against countries used in variant names.

