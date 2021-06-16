Experts Warn of Possible Fresh Virus Emergency during Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--A team of experts predicted Wednesday that it may become necessary for the Japanese government to issue a fresh state of emergency in Tokyo over the novel coronavirus during the upcoming Olympic Games, depending on the degree of spread of the highly contagious variant first detected in India.

The team, comprising staff members of organizations including the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, submitted its estimates at the day's meeting of a COVID-19 advisory board of the health ministry.

The government's ongoing state of emergency, covering Tokyo and nine other prefectures, is currently slated to end on Sunday.

The team estimated, among other things, the number of new cases of infections based on the rates of increase in flows of people in Tokyo after the lifting of the current state of emergency, noting that a fresh state of emergency would be necessary in the Japanese capital if its daily number of new cases tops 1,000.

The team said that new cases would increase even if the impact of the more contagious Indian variant turns out to be relatively small and the growth in flows of people is curbed at around 10 pct, making it necessary for the government to issue a fresh COVID-19 emergency in the second half of July.

