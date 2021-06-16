Peace in Taiwan Strait Is Important, Japan Defense Chief Says

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, in a videoconference with his counterparts from ASEAN and other countries on Wednesday, stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

"Taiwan is located in an area that connects the East China Sea and the South China Sea," Kishi said in the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus, or ADMM Plus, a meeting of defense ministers from the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and eight other countries including Japan, the United States and China.

"Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is important not just for the region but also for the international community," Kishi said at the eighth ADMM Plus meeting, citing China's increasingly hegemonic actions in the seas without mentioning the country by name.

Kishi criticized a new Chinese law that authorizes Chinese coast guard ships to use weapons against foreign vessels considered by China to be violating its sovereignty.

"The Chinese law includes problematic clauses in terms of consistency with international laws," including those on weapons usage rights and sea areas covered by the law, Kishi said.

