SDF-Run Venues Start Taking Vaccine Bookings from Younger People

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Novel coronavirus vaccination venues run by Japan's Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo and Osaka on Wednesday started accepting vaccine appointments from people aged 18-64, in addition to bookings by people aged 65 or over.

According to the Defense Ministry, reservations under the expanded eligibility criteria were for inoculation slots between Thursday and June 27.

Around 52 pct of all available slots at the two venues were filled as of 10 a.m. Wednesday (1 a.m. GMT), up from some 34 pct as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The ministry started accepting reservations from people aged 18 or over with vaccination tickets throughout the country on the internet at midnight Tuesday, as well as bookings over the phone at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

As a result, 85,631 of all 165,000 available slots were filled as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

