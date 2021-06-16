Japan to Lift COVID-19 Emergency for 9 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to lift its COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and eight other prefectures upon its expiration on Sunday, informed sources said Wednesday.

The government is set to replace the emergency with pre-emergency status for seven of the nine prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka.

For Okinawa Prefecture, where new COVID-19 cases remain elevated, the government is expected to extend the emergency beyond Sunday.

In areas that have the emergency and pre-emergency designations lifted, the government plans to allow up to 10,000 spectators at large-scale events, the sources said.

The government will make a decision on Thursday after hearing from experts, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

