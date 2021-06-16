Tokyo Confirms 501 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 501 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up by 61 from a week before and the first daily count above 500 in 13 days.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 4.2 pct from a week before to 384.6, the metropolitan government said.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, stood at 45, the same as the day before.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across Japan came to 803, down by 24 from the previous day.

