Tokyo Logs 501 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 501 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 61 from a week before and the first daily count above 500 in 13 days.

The rise came at a time when the Japanese government is considering lifting its COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and some other prefectures upon its current expiration on Sunday.

"New cases could stop falling at any time," a Tokyo metropolitan government official said, urging people to avoid close contact with others.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital fell 4.2 pct from a week before to 384.6. It reported 45 patients with severe symptoms on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous day.

Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, reported 210 new cases, the first figure above 200 in four days. Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, confirmed 113 new cases. Both prefectures saw the number of new cases rise from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]