Japan to Complete Vaccinations for Elderly in July

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan is expected to complete vaccinating elderly people against the novel coronavirus by the end of July, informed sources said Wednesday.

All 1,741 municipalities in the country expect to complete inoculating residents aged 65 and older by the end of next month, said the sources who reviewed a government survey on the matter.

The country started vaccinations for the elderly in April. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to complete the process by the end of July.

Some 1,000 of the municipalities initially expected to complete the vaccinations by the end of July.

After the government strengthened its support for municipalities, the figure rose to 1,718, or 98.7 pct of the total, by June 2.

