Japan Ruling, Opposition Parties Gearing Up for Elections

Tokyo, June 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties are gearing up for upcoming elections, as this year's ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, ended on Wednesday.

After the end of the 150-day session, the COVID-19 pandemic will remain a dominant issue in politics. The ruling coalition has rejected an opposition demand for an extension of the regular session to ensure a seamless response to the pandemic.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is seen putting his full efforts into the fight against the coronavirus, ahead of the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election on July 4 and the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, expected to be held as early as in September.

The Suga administration is accelerating work to finish COVID-19 vaccinations in the country by October-November. "We'll work to prevent infections by implementing measures on an area-by-area basis and promoting vaccinations," Suga told reporters on Wednesday.

Suga is believed to be planning to dissolve the Lower House for a general election after successfully holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics from July 23 to Sept. 5. He apparently aims to secure re-election as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to stay in power. His current term as LDP president is set to expire at the end of September.

