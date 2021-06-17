FOCUS: Next 3 Months Make or Break for Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The next three months is seen as making or breaking the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is betting on Olympic and Paralymic success and vaccinations to turn his dismal approval ratings around.

Suga is expected to dissolve the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, in September for an election, giving him until then to overcome issues that have dogged the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The first challenge he will face in the three-month window is the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, slated to be held on July 4. It is a contest he cannot lose, as the LDP won a record low of 23 seats in the previous election in 2017.

There is a precedent for the result of the Tokyo assembly election affecting national politics. After the LDP suffered a major defeat in the Tokyo election in July 2009, the party was swept out of power in the Lower House election the following month.

For Suga, who served as deputy head of the party's Election Strategy Committee in 2009, avoiding a loss in the Tokyo race is a must.

