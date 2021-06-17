Japan Govt Proposes Plan to Lift Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government presented a plan to lift its coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and eight other prefectures without extending it beyond the scheduled expiration on Sunday, at a meeting of a panel of experts on Thursday.

For Okinawa Prefecture, the government plans to extend the emergency as new infection cases remain high there.

The government also laid out a plan to give its COVID-19 pre-emergency designation through July 11 to seven of the nine prefectures where the state of emergency will be lifted. The seven prefectures are Hokkaido, Tokyo, Aichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

These plans were approved by the panel of experts on basic coronavirus response policy measures.

The government hopes to make utmost efforts to curb the spread of infections so that all emergency and pre-emergency designations can be lifted before the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

