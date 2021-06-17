Japan Mass Vaccination Centers Start Inoculating Younger People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Osaka, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Self-Defense Forces-run mass coronavirus vaccination centers in Tokyo and the western Japan city of Osaka started inoculating people aged 18-64 on Thursday, in addition to those aged 65 and above.

The Defense Ministry lowered the eligibility age in an attempt to fill vacant appointment slots at the SDF-run venues.

According to the ministry, vaccination slots at the two centers have been filled up for Thursday through Sunday. But for the week through June 27, about 7,000 slots at the Tokyo venue and some 20,000 slots at the Osaka venue remained unreserved as of 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT).

People with vaccination tickets issued by municipal governments can receive their first-round shots at the venues.

The ministry is urging younger people to make reservations quickly, because many elderly people will receive their second doses at the centers from June 28.

