Japan to Start Importing Poultry Meat from Britain

London, June 16 (Jiji Press)--The British government said Wednesday the country has secured market access to Japan for imports of British poultry meat for the first time.

The new market access is expected to boost the British poultry industry by up to 65 million pounds over five years, the government said, referring to related industry estimates.

The first imports will take place later this month at the earliest.

"Japan is renowned internationally for its stringent food safety and import control regime," the government said in a statement.

The statement also noted, "The market opening follows a series of complex negotiations over the last four years between the UK and Japanese officials to agree specific animal health requirements."

