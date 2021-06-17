Myanmarese Soccer Player Refuses to Leave Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--A member of the Myanmarese national soccer team visiting Japan for World Cup qualifier matches refused to go back to his home country with his teammates and is staying in Japan, it was learned Thursday.

Pyae Lyan Aung, a substitute goalkeeper of the national team, plans to apply for a refugee status in Japan in the near future, saying his life could be in danger if he returns to Myanmar, informed sources said.

The Southeast Asian country is in an unstable situation following a military coup.

On May 28, the athlete raised a three-finger salute while the Myanmarese national anthem was playing before the kickoff of a match against Japan in the second elimination round of the World Cup Qatar 2022 held in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo. The pose has become known as a show of protest against the Myanmarese military.

He arrived at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on Wednesday evening, but did not board his flight home, according to the sources.

