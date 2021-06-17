Japan to Issue Vaccine Passports in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will make preparations so COVID-19 vaccine passports can be issued in writing in mid or late July, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Thursday.

Vaccine passports will be issued in response to border control measures in other countries that require official certificates showing one's COVID-19 inoculation history.

At a press conference, Kato explained that the passports will be issued by municipalities, which manage their citizens' vaccination histories.

The government plans to have the type of vaccine used for the shots and the inoculation date written on the certificate.

Japan will issue vaccine passports in writing for the time being, but will consider delivering digital certificates in the future, Kato said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]