Japan Planning to Allow Up to 10,000 Tokyo Games Spectators

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to set the maximum number of domestic spectators at Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic events at 10,000, several sources said Thursday.

The central government, the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the International Olympic Committee and others will soon hold a five-way meeting to reach a formal decision on the matter.

The government is planning to lift its coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo on Sunday as planned and, instead, place the capital in the COVID-19 pre-emergency stage.

If the government removes the pre-emergency designation for Tokyo before the opening ceremony of the pandemic-postponed Olympics on July 23, the government is expected to allow up to 10,000 domestic spectators at the Tokyo Games events.

"Under the current infection situation, we'll be able to welcome spectators," a senior Japanese government official said.

