7 Japan Prefectures to Switch to COVID-19 Pre-emergency

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday it will end its COVID-19 state of emergency for nine prefectures on Sunday as planned, replacing it with a less strict pre-emergency designation for seven of them, including Tokyo and Osaka.

The pre-emergency for the seven prefectures will take effect on Monday through July 11, allowing governors to impose restrictions similar to those taken under an emergency declaration.

"The most pressing challenge is to prevent a major rebound" in new infection cases, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

"The government will act flexibly to toughen restrictions, including imposing an all-out ban on serving alcohol drinks," if signs of strains on medical systems emerge, he said.

Suga also said he would declare another state of emergency if the infection situation worsens.

