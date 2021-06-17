Japan Comes 12th in 2021 Global Peace Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan came 12th in 2021 global peace rankings released by a Sydney-based think tank on Thursday, staying in the same place as in the 2020 rankings.

In the latest Global Peace Index rankings by the Institute for Economics and Peace, Iceland remained the most peaceful country. It has maintained the top spot since 2008.

Eight of the top 10 places were held by European countries also including Denmark and Portugal. The United States was given 122nd place.

Among Asian nations other than Japan, Singapore ranked 11th, China 100th and North Korea 151st.

Afghanistan was labeled as the least peaceful country. The worst 10 countries also included Russia, in 154th place, as well as African and Middle Eastern nations.

