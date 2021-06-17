Tokyo Reports 452 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 452 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, up 13 from a week before.

The daily tally exceeded the week-before figure for the second consecutive day.

Across Japan, new infection cases totaled 1,554. New COVID-19 fatalities came to 47.

The number of patients severely ill with the coronavirus fell by 40 from Wednesday to 763, according to the health ministry, the first figure below 800 since April 21.

The seven-day average of daily new infection cases in Tokyo came to 386.4, down 1.4 pct from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]