Japan Starts Vaccinating Paralympic Athletes

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese athletes competing in this summer's Tokyo Paralympics started receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday.

Those who received shots Thursday included Junichi Kawai, president of the Japanese Paralympic Committee and chief of the Japanese delegation for the Tokyo Paralympics.

The vaccination program will help contain the spread of infections in Japan and realize a safe and secure Tokyo Games, Kawai said, noting that it is designed not to affect the country's regular medical systems.

"I've heard athletes saying that vaccinations will allow them to practice and compete with a sense of security," Kawai said.

The program uses Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine donated via the International Olympic Committee.

