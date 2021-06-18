Ex-Justice Minister Kawai Found Guilty over Vote-Buying Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai to three years in prison without suspension over a high-profile vote-buying scandal.

The court also ordered the 58-year-old former minister to pay 1.3 million yen in fines.

The ruling was handed down by Presiding Judge Yasuaki Takahashi. The prosecution had demanded a prison term of four years and fines of 1.5 million yen for Kawai.

The defense had sought a suspended sentence.

According to the indictment, Kawai gave some 29 million yen in total to 100 people including local politicians and supporters in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, in March-August 2019, in conspiracy with his wife, Anri, 47, to buy votes for her in the July 2019 election of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, in violation of the public offices election law.

