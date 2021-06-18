Ex-Justice Minister Kawai Given 3-Year Term over Vote-Buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court sentenced former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai to three years in prison without suspension on Friday, finding him guilty of buying votes for his wife in a 2019 election.

The court also ordered the 58-year-old former minister to pay 1.3 million yen in fines.

Presiding Judge Yasuaki Takahashi determined that the vote-buying "severely harmed the fairness of elections, which is the foundation of democracy, and was extremely malicious."

The prosecution had demanded a prison term of four years and fines of 1.5 million yen for Kawai.

The defense, which had sought a suspended sentence, appealed the decision the same day.

