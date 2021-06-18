Girl Who Died in Osaka Quake Remembered 3 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Takatsuki, Osaka Pref., June 18 (Jiji Press)--A flower-laying ceremony was held on Friday to remember an elementary school girl and other fatal victims of a strong earthquake that hit northern areas of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, three years ago.

The ceremony took place at Juei Elementary School in the city of Takatsuki, which the girl attended. External concrete block walls built next to the school's swimming pool collapsed due to the quake and fell onto the girl, then 9 years old.

The temblor occurred on June 18, 2018, measuring lower 6, the third-highest reading on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, in the city of Osaka and other areas, and claiming the lives of six people including the girl.

"I pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives," Takatsuki Mayor Takeshi Hamada told reporters after the ceremony. "To prevent any recurrence of similar accidents, we've been removing and making reinforced inspections of concrete block walls."

In a report released in October 2018, an investigative panel of the Takatsuki city government said that it was difficult to detect the risk of the walls' collapse only through mandatory safety inspections, while noting that the walls were built with shoddy workmanship.

