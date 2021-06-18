Naomi Osaka Pulls Out of Wimbledon

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this year's Wimbledon tournament to be held in Britain from June 28, her agent revealed Thursday.

The agent said that the world's No. 2-ranked female singles tennis player is expected to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which will open on July 23.

Osaka is excited to play in front of her home fans, the agent added.

In late May this year, Osaka withdrew from the second round of the French Open after boycotting a mandatory press conference following her first-round victory in the tournament citing mental health reasons.

She revealed that she has been suffering "bouts of depression" since she won her first Grand Slam title at the 2018 U.S. Open.

