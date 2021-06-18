Uber Eats Deliverers in Japan to Get Worker Insurance Coverage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese labor ministry's Labor Policy Council broadly approved Friday a proposal to allow bicycle-based deliverers for Uber Eats and other similar service platforms to join workers' accident compensation insurance programs under a special coverage system.

Such deliverers, as well as freelance information technology engineers, will be able to participate in the insurance programs under the special system from September after the ministry revises a related ordinance.

There are around 90,000 bicycle delivery workers in Japan, according to industry organizations. Deliverers who work as sole proprietors would be unable to receive sufficient compensation if they are involved in traffic and other accidents during work.

The number of freelance IT engineers stands at roughly 200,000 in the country, and some have suffered mental illnesses due to stress from long hours of work or complained of other health issues.

Also at Friday's meeting of a subgroup of the council, a plan was shown that deliverers using scooters, who are now allowed to join the insurance programs under the special coverage system based on a relevant notification, should be able to do so under the revised ministry ordinance.

