Kawamoto to Head Japan's National Personnel Authority

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided at a cabinet meeting Friday to appoint Yuko Kawamoto as president of the National Personnel Authority, effective Wednesday.

Kawamoto, 63, professor of Waseda University's Graduate School of Business and Finance, will replace the first female NPA president, Nahomi Ichimiya, whose term will come to an end on Monday.

Kawamoto, a Tokyo native, will become the second woman to head the authority.

After graduating from the University of Tokyo, she entered Bank of Tokyo, now MUFG Bank, the core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. <8306>, in 1982.

Kawamoto then studied for a master's degree at the University of Oxford in Britain and worked at U.S. consulting company McKinsey & Co.'s Tokyo branch.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]