Health Experts Call for No Spectators for Tokyo Games

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese health experts Friday proposed that this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the events are held with spectators, stricter criteria than those required currently for large-scale events should be introduced, the experts said.

The experts include Shigeru Omi, chairman of the government's COVID-19 advisory panel, and Takaji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The government is expected to allow up to 10,000 spectators at the Tokyo Games once it lifts COVID-19 pre-emergency measures.

The government's COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and some other prefectures will switch to the less strict pre-emergency stage on Monday through July 11.

