Huge "TOKYO2020" Message Appear at Narita Airport Runways

Narita, Chiba Pref., June 18 (Jiji Press)--Huge letters and numbers spelling out "TOKYO2020" appeared at the sides of two runways at Narita International Airport on Friday to welcome athletes and related officials coming to Japan for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The message was cut into the grass on both the west side of Runway A and the east side of Runway B. At Runway A, the letters are 15 meters long and 110 meters wide.

Guests can see the letters and numbers, which were colored with paints used on the grass at golf courses, from planes during takeoff and landing, as well as from the terminal building at the airport in Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo.

"We would like to welcome (the athletes and officials) with hospitality so they can feel good taking part in the games," said Kei Ookawara, manager of a group promoting the games at Narita International Airport Corp.

