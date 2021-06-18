Tokyo, Osaka to Conditionally Allow Serving of Alcohol

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Osaka, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan and Osaka prefectural governments are set to allow eating and drinking establishments to offer alcoholic drinks under certain conditions after the Japanese capital and the western prefecture switch to a novel coronavirus pre-emergency stage from the ongoing state of emergency.

According to a decision made by the metropolitan government Friday, about 110,000 facilities in Tokyo that follow the local authorities' guidelines on coronavirus countermeasures will be allowed to restart the serving of alcoholic beverages on Monday.

Specifically, alcoholic drinks can be offered between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at stores in areas to be placed in the pre-emergency stage, including the densely populated 23 special wards, and between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at facilities in the town of Okutama, the village of Hinohara and remote Tokyo islands, which will not be subject to the pre-emergency designation.

Customers coming alone or in pairs will be able to get alcoholic drinks while being urged to stay for no longer than 90 minutes.

The Japanese government's current state of emergency, which covers 10 of the country's 47 prefectures, is set to end on Sunday for nine of them, and seven of the nine prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, will switch to the pre-emergency stage on Monday.

