Tokyo Logs 453 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 453 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 18 from a week before.

The daily case count in the Japanese capital exceeded the week-before figure for the third successive day.

The seven-day average of new cases rose 0.7 pct to 389.0, the first increase since May 17. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms rose by two from Thursday to 42.

Across Japan, new cases totaled 1,623, with 48 new fatalities. The number of severely ill patients grew by 15 from Thursday to 775, the second consecutive day below 800.

