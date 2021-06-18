Japan to Refuse Trainees from 4 Vietnamese Organizations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan will stop accepting new technical intern trainees from four Vietnamese organizations for a minimum of six months, starting on Aug. 18, because of disappearances of many trainees from them, the Organization for Technical Intern Training said Friday.

The decision was communicated to the Vietnamese government.

The Immigration Services Agency found notable disappearances of trainees from five Vietnamese organizations. Of them, four did not meet Japan's requirements for international trainee sending organizations.

Japan has already stopped accepting trainees from the remaining organization due to a different inappropriate case.

There may be some problems in their screening methods and ways of sending off trainees, an Immigration Services Agency official said.

