Japan's 1st Elderly E-Sports Team to Be Launched

Newsfrom Japan

Akita, June 18 (Jiji Press)--S2, a Japanese server company, said Friday it will launch an elderly professional e-sports team, the first of its kind in Japan.

The members of the team will all be residents of Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, aged 65 or older. They will be called Matagi Snipers, after "matagi" Japanese traditional hunters.

S2, based in the city of Akita, aims to recruit about 10 members for the team by the end of August, regardless of whether they have experiences in computer gaming.

The company aims to have the team participate in competitions and stream videos of them playing games to earn revenue.

Senior professional e-sports teams have been formed in Sweden and elsewhere, with some competing in international competitions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]